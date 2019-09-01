Montagne promoted

Rusty Montagne has been a resident of North Sioux City all his life. He graduated from Dakota Valley in 1998 and continued his education at the University of South Dakota from 1998-2002 and returned home. In 2004, he began a position for the city as a Public Works Utilities Water Operator. Now, 15 years later, Montagne is leading the charge as the Public Works Superintendent.

He began his unofficial duties as acting superintendent May 6 and was hired as superintendent July 24. He needs to complete a 180-day probationary period per city policy.

Montagne supervises four full-time and two part-time personnel. He spends half his time in the office doing paperwork, setting up budgets or attending meetings and the other half in the field.

